Dr. Gary R. Ness, 76, entered eternal life on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with dementia and heart problems. Robert "Gary" Ness was born on Saturday, November 7, 1942 in Alexandria, VA to Catherine Caroline Ness and Robert William Ness, U.S. Army. Throughout his childhood, the family was stationed in exotic bases including Canada and the Panama Canal Zone, giving Gary a love and respect for different climates and cultures. During his high school years, the family was ordered to report to White Sands Missile Range. Gary and his siblings rode the bus over the Organ Mountains to school where he excelled at playing football and baseball. The University of New Mexico offered him an athletic scholarship upon graduation which he gratefully accepted.



At UNM, he excelled in the classroom and on the ball fields earning All American honors, playing football for the '61 Aviation Bowl Championship team and the '62 baseball Conference Championship team. Perhaps the greatest award won while attending the University was the heart of Donna Kay Dalbey, whom he would soon marry in July of 1963. Gary continued his journey of higher education at the University of North Texas and Stanford University, where he earned his doctorate degree. He returned to North Texas to begin coaching football with one of the nation's first fully integrated football teams, including the all pro and hall of fame defensive tackle Joe Greene. After the birth of their only child, daughter Rebecca, the family returned to Albuquerque where Gary became a professor of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation at the University of New Mexico.



In the late 1980's the University approached Gary with a unique opportunity to become the interim Director of Athletics. He accepted the challenge and later earned the permanent position. When Gary left the office, he had clearly restored the Athletics programs to health and bringing the budget into the black.



His next adventure took him and Donna back to Virginia where he began a professorship at Lynchburg College. While in Virginia, he took advantage of the many civil war historical sights and museums. Then in 2002, the birth of their first grandson brought the couple home



again to Albuquerque. Second retirement meant a second chance to coach football at the high school level.



Gary was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church Albuquerque and Kiwanis Club. Though he was not able to serve in the military, he was fiercely patriotic. When he was coaching or teaching; he believed that the investment in personal relationships would make an impact on those he interacted with. Nothing gave him more satisfaction than seeing or hearing from a former student or athlete. Gary was a loyal brother and friend, a devoted husband, loving father, and a doting grandfather. He bestowed much time and love upon his four grandsons who cherish his memory.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine Ness; and his brother, Michael Ness. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Rebecca Cox (Dustin); grandsons, Camden, Grady, Ryant, and Hesston; brother, Richard Ness (Pamela); sister, Susanne Ness; sisters-in-law, Dora Ness and Carolyn Findley (Jim Clifton); nieces, Barbara Buckman (Matthew), Caitlin Ness, Rachel Ness, and Hannah Ness; and nephews, Alan Findley (Kim), Andrew Ness (Ashley), and Levi Ness (Shelby).



A private graveside memorial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the University of New Mexico Championship Golf Course Pavilion with reception to follow, 3601 University Blvd. SE.



Gary's family would like to express our gratitude to the many caregivers from Comfort Keepers, BeeHive Homes, and Compassus Hospice for their continued support of our family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of time or money to a military or youth sports charity. Please visit our online guestbook for Gary at



