Gary Steven Chase
Gary Steven
Chase died peacefully on June 9, 2019 at Elan Santa Monica in Albuquerque. He was born at the Queen of Angels
Hospital in Los
Angeles, CA to
Aileene Florence Wright and
Frank Stevenson
Chase on
February 16, 1944.
After attending Zia Elementary and Jefferson Middle Schools in Albuquerque, Gary graduated from Highland High School, Class of 1962. Immediately following graduation, he joined the US Navy and spent his service aboard the carrier USS Coral Sea. After his discharge from the Navy, Gary attended college at UNM and Eastern New Mexico University, where he graduated with a BA degree in 1966. Upon graduating, Gary embarked on a marketing career with IBM. He joined Xerox Corporation in Albuquerque in 1969, and retired after a 30-year marketing career in August 1999.
Gary is survived by
his former wife, Jo Chase,
and stepson, Jeff Stacey of
Albuquerque; and his
sister, Darlene Chase
Pinkham of Okanagon, WA;
and many HHS friends. Gary is also survived by
his special
friend, Linda
Ewald of Scottsdale, AZ; and
his many golfing friends at Legend Trail in Scottsdale. Gary's passions were golf, muscle cars, and enjoying a great glass of wine. He spent a few happy years as a marshal at the TPC Scottsdale, one of his best memories; along with his association with the "Breakfast Boys" in Scottsdale and Cave Creek. He had boundless energy and a zest for life until he was overtaken with Parkinson's Disease. He was his cheerful and charming self to the end of his life.
Special thanks to the staff at Elan Santa Monica and Onpointe Hospice for the excellent care they have given Gary.
Gary was cremated and no services are planned per his request. Please visit our online guestbook for Gary at
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 13 to June 16, 2019