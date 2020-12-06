Gary Lane Tietjen







Gary Lane Tietjen, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side on November 14, 2020. He was born October 12, 1932 in Bluewater, NM to Jeff and Edna.



Gary grew up during the Great Depression and worked on the family ranch. He graduated from Albuqerque high school. He furthered his education at UNM where he earned a bachelor's in mathematics and a minor in Spanish.



Gary was drafted and worked with the Army of Engineers in Panama, at the end of the Korean conflict. He was released 3 months early to teach at Ramah high school. While there he met the love of his life, Geraldine.



Gary returned to BYU and earned his masters in mathematics. He and his wife were blessed with 3 children, Garth, Lauretta and Leah. He said these three children rounded off his education.



Gary worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a statistician. After he retired he and his wife served an LDS mission on the Navajo Reservation in Thoreau, NM. After their mission he served 18 years in the LDS Albuqureque temple.



Gary will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a great teacher, genealogist, author, speaker, storyteller, quilter and embroider.





