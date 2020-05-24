Gary Wayne RandolphGary Wayne Randolph, lifelong New Mexico Resident, passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 65. Gary was born in Farmington, NM where he started his family before residing in Albuquerque, NM for the last 30 years. Gary was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was known to his family and friends as the guy who could rig anything to make it work better, which served him well in his career in construction and construction management. He has spent the last 10 years caring for his son and raising his grandson who he adopted in 2018. Gary is survived by his mother Barbara Randolph of Farmington, NM; wife of 43 years Twila Hale Randolph; 13 year old son Haeden; brother Dale Randolph and his wife Georgie of Anchorage, AK; sister-in-law Starla Hale; brother-in-law Clay and his wife Michelle Hale; nieces Autumn Valdo, Katelyn Dahlstrom and daughter Hunter, and Karlee Dahlstrom; nephew Anthony Valdo and his family, his beagle Charlie; and large extended family. Gary is preceded in death by his children Kristian and Kent Randolph, his father Bob Randolph, mother and father-in-law Jeanine and Clay Hale, and nephew Aaron Valdo. A memorial service for Gary has been postponed, but will take place with his family and friends at a later date in the great outdoors that he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Lutheran School, 7701 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 in Gary or Haeden Randolph's name. Gary registered as a New Mexico organ donor in 2013 and even in his death, he will continue to impact the lives of others. To view information or leave a condolence please visit