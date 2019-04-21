Albuquerque Journal Obituaries

Gay Frances Gillia

Gay Frances Gillia Obituary
Gay Frances Gillia



Gay Frances

Gillia

(nee Taylor, nee

Sparkman)

passed away

peacefully on

April 10, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a beloved

mother, grand-

mother, wife, and friend. Gay was born in Slaton,

Texas, on September 19,

1935, to Paul Sparkman

and Alethea Brooks

Sparkman. She moved with her family to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, to attend high school.

After marrying Johnny Taylor, the two made Albuquerque their home while Johnny attended UNM and Gay worked to support the couple and their young children, eventually moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico,

where she attended the College of Santa Fe receiving her degree. She became a teacher of the grade school level for many years and always kept the interests of her students as top priority. She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman

who never lost her farm girl sensibility. She was an avid bridge player and a

member of the

Duke City Bridge Club.

She was known as the "queen" of bridge until her late years. Gay

played the piano since childhood and she loved the mountains.

She is predeceased by her third husband, Roy

Gillia, and survived by her

daughter, Jacqueline

Morgenstern; son, Scott

Taylor; sister, Betty

Adams; grandsons,

Cameron, Kevin, and

Mark; and great-grandson, Mason. Please visit our online guestbook for Gay at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
