Gay Frances Gillia







Gay Frances



Gillia



(nee Taylor, nee



Sparkman)



passed away



peacefully on



April 10, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a beloved



mother, grand-



mother, wife, and friend. Gay was born in Slaton,



Texas, on September 19,



1935, to Paul Sparkman



and Alethea Brooks



Sparkman. She moved with her family to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, to attend high school.



After marrying Johnny Taylor, the two made Albuquerque their home while Johnny attended UNM and Gay worked to support the couple and their young children, eventually moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico,



where she attended the College of Santa Fe receiving her degree. She became a teacher of the grade school level for many years and always kept the interests of her students as top priority. She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman



who never lost her farm girl sensibility. She was an avid bridge player and a



member of the



Duke City Bridge Club.



She was known as the "queen" of bridge until her late years. Gay



played the piano since childhood and she loved the mountains.



She is predeceased by her third husband, Roy



Gillia, and survived by her



daughter, Jacqueline



Morgenstern; son, Scott



Taylor; sister, Betty



Adams; grandsons,



Cameron, Kevin, and



Mark; and great-grandson, Mason. Please visit our online guestbook for Gay at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary