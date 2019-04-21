|
|
Gay Frances Gillia
Gay Frances
Gillia
(nee Taylor, nee
Sparkman)
passed away
peacefully on
April 10, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a beloved
mother, grand-
mother, wife, and friend. Gay was born in Slaton,
Texas, on September 19,
1935, to Paul Sparkman
and Alethea Brooks
Sparkman. She moved with her family to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, to attend high school.
After marrying Johnny Taylor, the two made Albuquerque their home while Johnny attended UNM and Gay worked to support the couple and their young children, eventually moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico,
where she attended the College of Santa Fe receiving her degree. She became a teacher of the grade school level for many years and always kept the interests of her students as top priority. She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman
who never lost her farm girl sensibility. She was an avid bridge player and a
member of the
Duke City Bridge Club.
She was known as the "queen" of bridge until her late years. Gay
played the piano since childhood and she loved the mountains.
She is predeceased by her third husband, Roy
Gillia, and survived by her
daughter, Jacqueline
Morgenstern; son, Scott
Taylor; sister, Betty
Adams; grandsons,
Cameron, Kevin, and
Mark; and great-grandson, Mason. Please visit our online guestbook for Gay at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019