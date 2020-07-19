Gayle Asselmeier
Gayle Asselmeier of Rio Rancho, NM passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Rio Rancho, at the age of 67.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Annabelle Asselmeier of Albuquerque, sister Candy Shannon of Poolville, TX, and nephew Ross Bishop of Rio Rancho. She is survived by her sister Kathy Dailey, nieces Paula Warrior, Cindy Emery, Brenna Bishop, Jaclyn Barry and nephew Michael Esquibel.
Private services will be held in Illinois at a later date. Those who wish to honor Gayle are encouraged to send a donation to the International Wolf Center in Ely, MN or the Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements in care of Direct Funeral Services.