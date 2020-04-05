Geeta Erin Bhatt (Desai)
Geeta Erin Bhatt (Desai), age 79, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, went to heaven peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.
Geeta leaves behind her daughter, Sonal Paolello and her husband Nick, and her son, Sam Desai; grandchildren, Sam, Robert and Nicole and fur babies, Zoey and Thor, along with many relatives and dear friends whom she also considered family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude by the following links: ASPCA.org or
stjude.org. Geeta was an organ donor and her remains will be cremated. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced at a future date due to the current world health crisis
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020