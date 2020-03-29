Genaro Tafoya
Genaro Tafoya, age 67, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM. Genaro served our country in the Untied States Army. He retired from the City of Albuquerque after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louisa Castillo; sister, Darlene Tafoya; and brother Richard Castillo.
Genaro is survived by his wife Carla Tafoya; his children, Gena Tafoya-Padilla and husband Jarrod, Genaro Tafoya II, Sarah Tafoya-Bleus and husband George Anthony; seven grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Presciliano, Johnny, Dennis (Carol) Tafoya , Prudy Hefley, Esther Castillo; and many other loving relatives and friends. Genaro will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Services are pending and will be announced.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020