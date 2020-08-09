Gene Alexander Baca







Gene "Lexi" A. Baca, a life long resident of Albuquerque, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lexi was born April 19, 1956, attending Annunciation, Madison and Sandia High School before becoming an entrepreneur and founding Excel Landscaping, LLC. He was a long time Billiards enthusiast and played for more than 20 years on the Crash & Burn Pool Team. His home is full of trophies he won over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom G. Baca and Edna Saiz Baca. He is survived by his brother Ernest (Karen), former wife Betty Joe White, uncles Emiliano Saiz (Theresa), Johnny Alvarado (Louise deceased), several cousins, nieces, a nephew and all the friends who shared his warmth, authenticity and loyalty. Cremation has takes place. A celebration of Lexi's life will be held at a later date due the COVID-19 pandemic



restrictions.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store