Gene Friedberg
Gene Friedberg



Gene Friedberg, 63, former resident of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, September 22. Gene was an active member of the Wichita Recovery Community, devoting his last years to helping others get and stay sober. He will be greatly missed by many in Wichita. Gene is survived by his brothers Don Friedberg of Albuquerque (wife Becky, adult children Matt and Laura) and Skip Johnson (adult children Linda and Jill) of St. Louis; his adult Nephew Michael Friedberg of Kuna, Idaho (and family); Gene's adult children Jason (wife Laura and children Hannah, Emily, and Noah), David (wife Laura and daughters Annistyn and Ellington), Kevin (wife Kendra and son Levi), and Kaylee; as well as his ex-wife and mother of his children Beth Friedberg. Gene spent the last 8 years of his life with his life partner Terrese Crider and her adult children Matthew (wife Shannon, sons Aaron and Isaac) and Kelsey (boyfriend Damon, children Zack, Alex, Skye, and Brantley). He will forever be Papa Gene to Terrese's grandkids. Gene is preceded in death by his parents Karl and Opal Friedberg; his brother Bob Friedberg. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Celebration of Life, Friday October 2, 2020 at Journey The Way Church, 147 S. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67211 www.downingandlahey.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
Journey The Way Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
