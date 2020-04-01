Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene H. Ebinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene H. Ebinger







Gene Howard Ebinger, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 25th following a brief illness.



Gene is preceded in death by wife, Virginia Nylander Ebinger. He leaves behind son Michael Ebinger (Spokane, WA), wife Britt Ravnan, and two grandsons: Carl and Timothy Ebinger; son John Ebinger (Phoenix, AZ) and partner Kristel Nielson; daughter Annie Apodaca (Custer, SD), husband Victor Apodaca, two grandchildren: Mary and Philip Apodaca (wife Deanza Apodaca), and great-grandson Santiago Apodaca. Daughter Mary Ebinger (Rio Rancho, NM) and grandson Justin Archuleta. He has many great friends that were a very important part of his life, and the family is truly grateful for their involvement in his life.



Born and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, the son of Howard and Estella (Pietz) Ebinger, he relocated to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the 1954, and to Albuquerque, NM in 2007.



After moving to New Mexico in 1954, he met Virginia Nylander while working at Los Alamos Public Schools. They wed in 1957, and were married for 52 years before Virginia (Gin) passed in 2008.



Gene had a passion for wood working, reading, his church and faith, traveling all over the world, watching sports, and most of all, his family.



Services will be suspended at this time, due to public health concerns. The family asks for donations to the Child Fund in lieu of flowers, at



[email protected]



