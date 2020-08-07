Gene Hinkle
Gene Ellis Hinkle was born at Dykes, MO, Tuesday, July 24, 1928, and departed this life peacefully at home in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by his family on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Keith and Anna Myrtle Ramsey Hinkle; his sister, Ardith Lou Ann Hinkle Wade and her husband Elvin Wade. He is survived by his bride of nearly 70 years, Betty Lou Blake Hinkle; and their four children, Randhal Hinkle, Douglas Hinkle, Cynthia Hinkle Keeran, Bryan Hinkle and their families, including seven grandchildren, Blake Hinkle, Jesse Gregg, Walker Hinkle, Lance Hinkle, Katrina Hinkle, Mathew Keeran, Jennifer Keeran, Andrew Keeran, and their families, who added six great-grandchildren, Ava, Emma and Mia Keeran, Brayden Gregg, Annalise Gregg and Brody Hinkle.
Gene started his career in the financial field but soon gravitated to real estate in 1954, selling more homes for Mossman Homes than the other four salesmen combined! He started Gene Hinkle & Co. in 1956, and then in 1958 he formed the Walker & Hinkle real estate firm, which quickly became the largest in the State. In 1961, as the founder and charter president of Albuquerque Economic Development Group, Gene was a driving force in the City's growth for the next 60 years. President of the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce in 1966, he continued real estate developments throughout the City from residential to commercial, including Albuquerque's landmark 18-story First National Bank Building and ten story Two Park Central, multiple shopping centers, apartment complexes, high-end custom homes, the High Ridge Theater and, most recently, the Hinkle Family Fun Center.
In addition to his contributions to developing the City of Albuquerque, Gene was truly a member of the Greatest Generation, a gentleman full of class and forever optimistic. He was strongly patriotic, and deeply committed to family and friends. Gene was well known for his bright and colorful outfits! A member of Albuquerque Country Club and lifetime member and past president of Four Hills Country Club (1963), Gene was an avid golfer and could shoot his age well into his early 90s, regularly playing with friends and typically winning any bets, due to his great negotiating skills!
From hopping freight trains from Missouri to Montana as a Smokejumper fighting forest fires during his high school and college summers, to traveling all over the world with his Bride, most often on freighters across both oceans and all seven seas, visiting all continents and all 50 states, Gene lived life to its fullest. Through the years he impacted the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
A private Funeral Service will be held for the family at FRENCH – Lomas, followed by the Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice, in Gene's remembrance.
