Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Holtkamp. View Sign

Gene Holtkamp











Gene Holtkamp quietly passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Youngstown, OH she grew up in Ohio and Denver, CO. Her beloved musician husband of 65 years and their daughter who died of cancer preceded Gene in death. Gene is survived by her dearly loved son, Jon Alan of Seattle, WA; two special sisters- in-law and many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial and interment service was held at VA National Cemetery where she was laid to rest along side her husband, Bill.



Gene HoltkampGene Holtkamp quietly passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Youngstown, OH she grew up in Ohio and Denver, CO. Her beloved musician husband of 65 years and their daughter who died of cancer preceded Gene in death. Gene is survived by her dearly loved son, Jon Alan of Seattle, WA; two special sisters- in-law and many nieces and nephews.A private memorial and interment service was held at VA National Cemetery where she was laid to rest along side her husband, Bill. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close