Gene Holtkamp
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Holtkamp.
Gene Holtkamp quietly passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Youngstown, OH she grew up in Ohio and Denver, CO. Her beloved musician husband of 65 years and their daughter who died of cancer preceded Gene in death. Gene is survived by her dearly loved son, Jon Alan of Seattle, WA; two special sisters- in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial and interment service was held at VA National Cemetery where she was laid to rest along side her husband, Bill.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019