Genevieve Lucero-Martinez
Genevieve "Jenny" Lucero-Martinez





1962-2020





Genevieve "Jenny" Lucero-Martinez, age 58, a resident of Peralta, NM, passed away on June 22, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a Public Viewing at 5:00 PM and a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM and on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, there will be a Final Viewing at 9:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, with Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Peralta. See full obit at romerofuneralhomenm.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
