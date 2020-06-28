Genevieve Lucero-Martinez

Genevieve "Jenny" Lucero-Martinez
1962-2020
Genevieve "Jenny" Lucero-Martinez, age 58, a resident of Peralta, NM, passed away on June 22, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a Public Viewing at 5:00 PM and a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM and on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, there will be a Final Viewing at 9:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, with Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Peralta. See full obit at romerofuneralhomenm.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.