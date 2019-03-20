Genie Castillo
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genie Castillo.
Genie Castillo, age 36, beloved wife, mother, and daughter, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 12, 2019. She was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Genie is survived by husband, Gabriel M. Martinez; her children, Caudilina Roer and Levi Martinez; her parents, Virgil and Sandra Castillo; brother, Andrew Castillo (Lita Zuniga); sister, Yolanda Castillo; grandmother, Rose Aguirre; and other numerous family members and friends. Genie will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Genie's life will be conducted Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Those who wish to express their condolences may visit our website.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 20, 2019