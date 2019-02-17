Genivene Cantor
Genivene Cantor, age 90, passed
away Monday,
February 11,
2019. She was born in
Holmesville, Ohio, to James and Mabel Haun.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
James and Mabel Haun; husband, Lawrence Cantor; brothers, Graydon, Harold and Jim Haun; and sister, Nadine Lowe.
Genivene is survived by doting companion of 21 years, James Correll; sister, Barbara Starkey (Bob); brother, John Haun (Melinda); son, Lee M. Cantor; daughter, Lynn E. Moseley (Craig); grandsons, Jayson Schmidt (Katie), Bryan Cantor (Melissa), granddaughter Charli Schmidt and great-grandson Cameron Schmidt.
Genivene was a passionate world traveler, she knew and remembered every friend and family member's special occasions. She loved cooking, socializing, and the arts. Forever revered with love in our hearts.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019