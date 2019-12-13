Geno Aldo Teramo







Geno Aldo Teramo passed quietly on September 13, 2019 in Pasadena, California after a short illness. He was born in 1924 in Monesson, Pennsylvania and was a veteran of the Army Air Corps. After marrying and raising a family in Michigan he relocated to Albuquerque upon retirement in the late 1980's. In Albuquerque he was active in his community, enjoyed world travels and he served on the Bear Canyon Senior Center Advisory Council. He relocated to Pasadena in 2017 to be closer to family.







He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Constance Viola (Delsing) Teramo and survived by his sister Mrs, Lorraine Dacko of North Carolina; his sons Kurt of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Clay of Incline Village, Nevada and daughter Polly Widen of Los Angeles, California. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Timothy Hilton, Jessica (Widen) Ventress, Nathan Teramo, Bennett Teramo, Paul Teramo, Grace Hernandez Teramo, and Lillian Widen and great-grandchildren Olivia, Stella, Elliott, Jonathan, Marly, Nyla and Nora.



He will be remembered by family and friends as someone who loved life and lived it it fully until the very end.



