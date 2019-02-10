George A. Griego
George A. Griego Jr. (60), born in Vaughn, NM and current resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Wednesday, February 6th, surrounded by his loved ones. George was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed spending time with those he loved. He is preceded in death by his father, George A. Griego Sr., and his grandparents. He is survived by his Mother Della Binkowski, his stepfather, Dr. Richard Binkowski. His siblings Albert Griego (carol), Danny Griego, and Nancy Glaser, his Wife Teresa Griego of 41 years, his children, Michelle Sisneros and husband (Robbie),
Anthony Griego and wife (Deanna), Andrew Griego and wife (Kayla) and his 9 grandchildren, many
aunts, uncles, cousins, 2 dogs and cat. George had a long time career as a Medical Laboratory Technician.
The family would like to show their appreciation to George's wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he grew up. They immediately circled the wagons around our family. They have shown their love and support in every way possible and have made us feel so loved. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The family also thanks George and Teresa's loving and supportive friends with whom they enjoyed spending their free time.
A celebration of George's life will be announced at a later date.
"We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun."
Rest in peace my love.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019