George C. Barbera
George C. Barbera, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Charlie Barnes; his sons, Colin Barbera, Ron Barbera and wife Madeline; three grandchildren; his sister, Connie Mendez and husband Jake; niece, Jennifer Elliott and husband Rob; and many other family and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Theresa. He retired from Sandia National Labs after over 25 years. Ennichment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support your local ASPCA. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019