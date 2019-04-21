Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edwin Kaye. View Sign

George Edwin KayeGeorge EdwinKaye, age 78,went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born to Edwin Ward Kaye and Elma Zane Kaye on March 4, 1941 in Battle Creek, MI. The family moved to Bluefield, WV,where he graduated from high school and then attended Virginia Tech University. He married Mary Jane Bocock on December 26, 1962.After earning a Master's degree and PhD from the University of Oklahoma, he moved to Albuquerque to work at Sandia Labs. While at Sandia, he worked in many departments culminating his 30-year career in cyber intelligence following 9-11. He was an elder, Stephen Minister and choir member at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was a member since the early 1970's. George was active with the Boy Scouts, Sandia Search and Rescue, and is a Past Master of Mesa Lodge No. 68 AF & AM.He is survived by Mary Jane, his wife of 56 years; son, Tom and wife, Paula of Tijeras, NM; daughter, Chris Margarit and husband, John of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Susie Hoover and husband, Craig of Albuquerque; and grandchildren, Samantha Kaye, Joshua Hoover,Daniel Northrup, Jesse Northrup,BettyjaneHoover, KlaraNorthrup,Matea Hoover and JacobMargarit.A MemorialService will beheld Saturday,April 27, 2019,1:00 p.m., atHeights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8400 Academy Rd. NE. The family request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church (HCPC) or World Vision. World Vision is a Christian relief anddevelopment organization that focuses on the well-being of children. Checks can be made out to HCPC at 8600 Academy Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111. Gifts to World Vision can be made online at www.worldvision.org , by phone (888) 511-6548, or by check to P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA, 98063. Please visit our online guestbook for George at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

