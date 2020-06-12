George Ellis Dexter







George Ellis Dexter, Col. US Army, ret., devoted husband and loving father, passed away on June 4th after a long and adventurous life that took him around the globe, first as a child and later as an Army officer. He was 95.



George was born into a military family on June 13, 1924, in Washington DC. He wrote in his memoirs that hearing buglers play "Reveille" and "Taps" to begin and end each day on the various Army posts where he lived as a child convinced him he wanted to be a soldier. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, in 1945 and served for 30 years in the United States Army.



After graduation, George was shipped to the Philippines to serve in the final months of World War II and for two years following the war's end. It was there, in 1946, that George had a tropical romance with Kathleen (Katy) Marie Laumer, an Army nurse from Wausau, Wisconsin. They were married on May 1st, 1948, and enjoyed sixty-three years together, traveling around the world wherever the Army sent him and raising their eight children together. Katy and the children accompanied George on all of his Army assignments except those to Korea and Vietnam.



His service in the United States included tours of duty at Sandia Army Post (now Kirtland Air Force Base), Albuquerque, NM; Ft. Benning, GA; Fort Leavenworth, KS; West Point, NY; Fort Bragg, NC; Carlisle Barracks, PA; two tours at the Pentagon in Washington, DC; and a tour with the ROTC at the University of Texas at Austin. Overseas duties included assignments to the Philippines, Korea, Okinawa, the Panama Canal Zone, and two tours in Vietnam. Midway through his military career, he completed a master's degree in psychology at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA.



While at Fort Bragg, he completed "jump school" to become a paratrooper and later commanded an airborne infantry battalion during his first tour in Vietnam. In 1966 he was wounded and was evacuated back to Albuquerque, where Katy and the children were living while he was overseas.



George retired from the Army in 1975 as a colonel and moved with his family to Albuquerque in 1976. He designed and personally built a passive solar adobe home in the Sandia Heights area, where he and Katy lived for twenty-five years. During this time, he served as a docent with the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology for 25 years and was active for 25 years in the St. Vincent de Paul Society within the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. In 2004 George and Katy moved into La Vida Llena Retirement Center in Albuquerque, where Katy died in May of 2011.



He will be remembered as the very personification of honor, duty, and faithfulness. He was also tremendously good-natured and perhaps the most organized man who ever lived. This combination of qualities invariably placed him in a position of leadership in each organization in which he served, and he led well.



George is survived by his eight children and their familiesâ€"George Patrick Dexter, John Hodge Dexter, Michael Edward Dexter, and James Gerard (Bone) Dexter, all of Albuquerque; Mary Melinda (Minna) Dexter Santos of Dixon, NM; Kathleen Ann Dexter of Penasco, NM; David Grant Dexter of Anchorage, AK; and Sally Dexter Leon of Lancaster, CA. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Rosary and memorial will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, 6pm at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE in Albuquerque. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20th 1:00pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque. Interment and reception will be announced at a later time.



Donations in George's name can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.





