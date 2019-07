George GarciaGeorge Garcia,87, of Carnuel,New Mexicowent to be withthe Lord on July12th, 2019. Hewas preceded in death by fourbrothers andthree sisteresand parents JoseA. Garcia andJacobita Garcia. George was born on May 1st, 1932 inCarnuel and lived there all his life.He is survived by his wife Romona of 69 years; son Clarence M. Garcia; andGod-son, JonathanGodinez. Two sisters,Cecilia Herrera andErnestin Dubaisteri, hus-band Max; sister-in-lawDora Garcia and manynephews and nieces, friends Ernest and CarmelitaGriego plus somany others.A Viewing willtake place onJuly 19th, 2019from 5- 7 p.m. at Riverside Mortuary on 225 San Mateo NE. Mass will be on July 26th, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee, NE.Burial will follow at Old Cemetery in Carnuel, New Mexico. All are invited to reception, after buriel, at the Carnuel Land Grant Hall on East HWY 66.