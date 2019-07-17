George Garcia
George Garcia,
87, of Carnuel,
New Mexico
went to be with
the Lord on July
12th, 2019. He
was preceded in death by four
brothers and
three sisteres
and parents Jose
A. Garcia and
Jacobita Garcia. George was born on May 1st, 1932 in
Carnuel and lived there all his life.
He is survived by his wife Romona of 69 years; son Clarence M. Garcia; and
God-son, Jonathan
Godinez. Two sisters,
Cecilia Herrera and
Ernestin Dubaisteri, hus-
band Max; sister-in-law
Dora Garcia and many
nephews and nieces, friends Ernest and Carmelita
Griego plus so
many others.
A Viewing will
take place on
July 19th, 2019
from 5- 7 p.m. at Riverside Mortuary on 225 San Mateo NE. Mass will be on July 26th, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee, NE.
Burial will follow at Old Cemetery in Carnuel, New Mexico. All are invited to reception, after buriel, at the Carnuel Land Grant Hall on East HWY 66.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019