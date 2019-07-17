George Garcia

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee
George Garcia



George Garcia,

87, of Carnuel,

New Mexico

went to be with

the Lord on July

12th, 2019. He

was preceded in death by four

brothers and

three sisteres

and parents Jose

A. Garcia and

Jacobita Garcia. George was born on May 1st, 1932 in

Carnuel and lived there all his life.

He is survived by his wife Romona of 69 years; son Clarence M. Garcia; and

God-son, Jonathan

Godinez. Two sisters,

Cecilia Herrera and

Ernestin Dubaisteri, hus-

band Max; sister-in-law

Dora Garcia and many

nephews and nieces, friends Ernest and Carmelita

Griego plus so

many others.

A Viewing will

take place on

July 19th, 2019

from 5- 7 p.m. at Riverside Mortuary on 225 San Mateo NE. Mass will be on July 26th, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption on the corner of Lomas and Tennessee, NE.

Burial will follow at Old Cemetery in Carnuel, New Mexico. All are invited to reception, after buriel, at the Carnuel Land Grant Hall on East HWY 66.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 17, 2019
