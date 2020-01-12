Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Community
4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Community
4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:45 AM
Santa Fe at the National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Lee Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Lee Gonzales Obituary
George Lee Gonzales





George Lee Gonzales, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at age 90. Rosary will be recited Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Reception will be held at the parish hall following the Mass. The burial will be in Santa Fe at the National Cemetery, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Procession to the cemetery will depart from FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for George at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
Download Now