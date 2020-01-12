|
|
George Lee Gonzales
George Lee Gonzales, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at age 90. Rosary will be recited Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Reception will be held at the parish hall following the Mass. The burial will be in Santa Fe at the National Cemetery, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Procession to the cemetery will depart from FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for George at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020