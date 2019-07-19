George M. Miller III (1935 - 2019)
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
  • "With all the love and admiration, Rest in Peace Tio "
    - Ron Ortiz
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX
76201
(940)-383-4200
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
George M. Miller III





George M. Miller III, 84, of Houston, Texas passed away on July 13, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on February 22, 1935 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to George Miller II, a WWII Veteran, and his devoted wife, Margaret (Padilla) Miller.

The memorial service held in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors Denton, Texas Friday, July 19, 2019. Mr. Miller will be interred with his wife, Barbara Ann McKenzie Miller in the McKenzie family plot in Sopchoppy, FL near Tallahassee
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 19, 2019
