George M. Parraz
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George M. Parraz.
Our dad George M. Parraz devoted father, was called to be with Our Lord Jesus on March 16, 2019. Daddy, you will truly be missed by us all. Our dad George is survived by his two daughters; Adele M. Toscani, Lisa Y. Parraz, his two grand daughters, his grandson Sean Parraz, his nephew; Jim R. Cruz, his sisters; Anna Rios, Gloria Henderson and her husband John Henderson. His wishes were to only have a graveside service at Vista Verde Memorial , 4310 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 at 10 a..m on March 25, 2019. May you now rest in peace dad and know we love you- SEMPER-FI
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019