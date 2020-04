Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Marquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Marquez







George Marquez, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on March 20, 1935 to Longino and Anastacia.



George is survived by his loving wife, Ruby, of 64 years; sons Leroy, Gilbert (Roberta), and William; daughters Susan Georgia (David Olguin); Loretta Yvonne Sitler (Gene); seven grandchildren: Jason Olguin (Genevieve); Jennifer Olguin (Eric); David J. Olguin (Sabrina); Aaron Marquez (Carolina); Heather Marquez; Yvonne Sitler; and Ruby Marquez; six great grandchildren: Jayce and Jayla Olguin; Aura Olguin Rodriguez; Paisley Olguin; Elijah and Soraya Marquez. Sisters: Edwina Mora (Julian); Mabel Gonzalez (Benny); Brothers: Tommy (Stella); and Richard.



He was preceded in death by his parents Longino and Anastasia Marquez; brothers Clovis and Ralph.



George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and uncle to his many nieces and nephews.



Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.



George MarquezGeorge Marquez, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on March 20, 1935 to Longino and Anastacia.George is survived by his loving wife, Ruby, of 64 years; sons Leroy, Gilbert (Roberta), and William; daughters Susan Georgia (David Olguin); Loretta Yvonne Sitler (Gene); seven grandchildren: Jason Olguin (Genevieve); Jennifer Olguin (Eric); David J. Olguin (Sabrina); Aaron Marquez (Carolina); Heather Marquez; Yvonne Sitler; and Ruby Marquez; six great grandchildren: Jayce and Jayla Olguin; Aura Olguin Rodriguez; Paisley Olguin; Elijah and Soraya Marquez. Sisters: Edwina Mora (Julian); Mabel Gonzalez (Benny); Brothers: Tommy (Stella); and Richard.He was preceded in death by his parents Longino and Anastasia Marquez; brothers Clovis and Ralph.George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and uncle to his many nieces and nephews.Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close