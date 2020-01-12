George McGuire
George McGuire, 76, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born in Roswell ,New Mexico and spent his childhood and school age years in Ruidoso ,New Mexico. He later attended college at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales before moving to Albuquerque. He pursued a career as an Air Traffic Controller at Albuquerque ARTCC, and retired after 30 years. George was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of funeral services, George's ashes will be spread in the mountains surrounding Ruidoso at a later date.
To honor George the family asks that you please donate to your favorite animal charity.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020