LCDR George P. Stone



LCDR George P. Stone ret, born Nov. 24 1933

in Delhart, Tx.

passed away

March 28 2019

in his home.

Called "JP" by

family and

friends until high school and college when he got the nick name Jeep which he was known by all then on. Jeep graduated from NM Western University on an athletic scholarship in 1955. Jeep meet Jacklyn "Jackie" Hawkins in high school and they married for life on Dec. 27 1955. Jeep enlisted in the navy right after college and had many duty stations as well as a tour of duty in Viet Nam. Jeep retired from the Navy in July 1977 after a 21 year career. During his years of service Jeep was awarded an AIR Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Arm Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Arm Forces Meritorious Unit

Citation and

Viet Nam Service Medal with 5

bronze stars.

Jeep liked athletics, particularly football and cars but he was very proud of and

loved his family. Jeep is survived by his wife

Jackie, 2 daughters, Sherri and Deanna, his son Ron, 6 grandchildren Janel, Rachelle,

Carissa, Troy, Cassidy and Karley and four great-grandchildren. Jeep was preceded in death by his

parents Amos and

Willametta, his brother

Amos Walter and 2 of his grandchildren Christopher Kinney and Kaylee Stone.

Memorial services as to be held at Daniels funeral home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque NM. Saturday, April 20th at 2 pm. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
