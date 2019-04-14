LCDR George P. Stone
|
LCDR George P. Stone ret, born Nov. 24 1933
in Delhart, Tx.
passed away
March 28 2019
in his home.
Called "JP" by
family and
friends until high school and college when he got the nick name Jeep which he was known by all then on. Jeep graduated from NM Western University on an athletic scholarship in 1955. Jeep meet Jacklyn "Jackie" Hawkins in high school and they married for life on Dec. 27 1955. Jeep enlisted in the navy right after college and had many duty stations as well as a tour of duty in Viet Nam. Jeep retired from the Navy in July 1977 after a 21 year career. During his years of service Jeep was awarded an AIR Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Arm Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Arm Forces Meritorious Unit
Citation and
Viet Nam Service Medal with 5
bronze stars.
Jeep liked athletics, particularly football and cars but he was very proud of and
loved his family. Jeep is survived by his wife
Jackie, 2 daughters, Sherri and Deanna, his son Ron, 6 grandchildren Janel, Rachelle,
Carissa, Troy, Cassidy and Karley and four great-grandchildren. Jeep was preceded in death by his
parents Amos and
Willametta, his brother
Amos Walter and 2 of his grandchildren Christopher Kinney and Kaylee Stone.
Memorial services as to be held at Daniels funeral home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque NM. Saturday, April 20th at 2 pm. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019