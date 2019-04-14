Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George P. Stone. View Sign

LCDR George P. StoneLCDR George P. Stone ret, born Nov. 24 1933in Delhart, Tx.passed awayMarch 28 2019in his home.Called "JP" byfamily andfriends until high school and college when he got the nick name Jeep which he was known by all then on. Jeep graduated from NM Western University on an athletic scholarship in 1955. Jeep meet Jacklyn "Jackie" Hawkins in high school and they married for life on Dec. 27 1955. Jeep enlisted in the navy right after college and had many duty stations as well as a tour of duty in Viet Nam. Jeep retired from the Navy in July 1977 after a 21 year career. During his years of service Jeep was awarded an AIR Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Arm Forces Expeditionary Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Arm Forces Meritorious UnitCitation andViet Nam Service Medal with 5bronze stars.Jeep liked athletics, particularly football and cars but he was very proud of andloved his family. Jeep is survived by his wifeJackie, 2 daughters, Sherri and Deanna, his son Ron, 6 grandchildren Janel, Rachelle,Carissa, Troy, Cassidy and Karley and four great-grandchildren. Jeep was preceded in death by hisparents Amos andWillametta, his brotherAmos Walter and 2 of his grandchildren Christopher Kinney and Kaylee Stone.Memorial services as to be held at Daniels funeral home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque NM. Saturday, April 20th at 2 pm. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

