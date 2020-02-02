Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Schuyler Jenks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Schuyler "Sky" Jenks







George Schuyler "Sky" JenksGeorge Schuyler "Sky" Jenks passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, two months short of his 93rd birthday. A kind, humble and generous man, he departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Sky was born Friday, March 11, 1927, in Sydney Australia where his parents, Ernest E. and Dorothy Tarbell Jenks, were conducting business. The family returned to the States and lived in both Long Island and Ithaca, NY. At the age of 17, Sky enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during WWII. After his service he returned to Ithaca and graduated from Cornell University. In 1950, having previously worked on a ranch in Arizona and being captivated by the wonders of the southwest, Sky moved to New Mexico. Seeking employment, he applied for and was hired for the position of "check counter" in the bookkeeping department of Albuquerque National Bank. After a more than 40-year career, Sky retired as Chairman of the Board of the bank's holding company, Sunwest Financial Services. Sky was an avid golfer known to hit amazing drives, once making an eagle with two strokes using his driver. He loved to travel and enjoyed watching and attending football and basketball games. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tracy; son, Bob and his wife, Anita; grandsons, Tony, David and Phillip; their spouses; and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves new-found and appreciated friends; his caregivers, Susana, Nicky, Leahanna, Cassandra, Sarahi, Nicole and Abriana. A Celebration of Sky's life will be held at the Albuquerque Country Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Dogs were always a big part of Sky's life. He adored his Jack Russell Terriers, Divot and Wedgie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for George at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020

