George "Sky" Schuyler Jenks
George Schuyler "Sky" Jenks passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, two months short of his 93rd birthday. A kind, humble and generous man, he departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Sky's life will be held at the Albuquerque Country Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Dogs were always a big part of Sky's life. He adored his Jack Russell Terriers, Divot and Wedgie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020