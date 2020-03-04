George Schuyler Jenks

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Albuquerque Country Club
Obituary
George "Sky" Schuyler Jenks





George Schuyler "Sky" Jenks passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, two months short of his 93rd birthday. A kind, humble and generous man, he departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Sky's life will be held at the Albuquerque Country Club on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Dogs were always a big part of Sky's life. He adored his Jack Russell Terriers, Divot and Wedgie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com
