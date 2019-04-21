|
|
George Shields
George Shields, age 81, God's child, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. George was known as a giver and loved all. He is survived by brothers, Donald R. Shields, Kenny Shields, and Charles Johnson; sisters, Cricket Marie Doris Thompson, and Betty Katherine Hoover. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold Ave SE. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019