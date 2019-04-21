Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for George Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Shields

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Shields Obituary
George Shields





George Shields, age 81, God's child, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. George was known as a giver and loved all. He is survived by brothers, Donald R. Shields, Kenny Shields, and Charles Johnson; sisters, Cricket Marie Doris Thompson, and Betty Katherine Hoover. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold Ave SE. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now