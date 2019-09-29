Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Hudson Obituary
George W. Hudson



George W. Hudson, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. George was born on Monday, November 14, 1927, in Abilene, TX, the son of George Dewey Hudson and Clora Mae Hudson. He graduated from Dyess High School in Arkansas and served in the Army. After WWII, he attended the University of Arkansas and majored in Math and Education. He later earned a Master of Education degree from UNM.

He worked as an Educator in Albuquerque for nearly 40 years. Over his career, he taught at Highland, Valley, Sandia and UNM. He was an Assistant Principal at Eldorado, and a Principal at Kennedy and Taylor Middle schools.

George attended

Hoffmantown Church from its inception until he was no longer able to. He was beloved by family and friends who will miss his wit, generosity, and kindness.

George is survived by his sons, Scott "Piper" Hudson of Reno and Kirk Hudson of Albuquerque; his sisters, Nan Bull and Sue Hallquist; and his grandchildren, Montgomery, Helen, Clare and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Marie Hudson; and his brothers, Jack Hudson and Tommy Hudson.

A Memorial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 2:30 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Manzano del Sol Village (c/o Mark Salcido 505-256-6254) where he happily spent his last several years of life and made many won

derful friends. Please visit our online guestbook for George at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now