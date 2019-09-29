|
George W. Hudson
George W. Hudson, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. George was born on Monday, November 14, 1927, in Abilene, TX, the son of George Dewey Hudson and Clora Mae Hudson. He graduated from Dyess High School in Arkansas and served in the Army. After WWII, he attended the University of Arkansas and majored in Math and Education. He later earned a Master of Education degree from UNM.
He worked as an Educator in Albuquerque for nearly 40 years. Over his career, he taught at Highland, Valley, Sandia and UNM. He was an Assistant Principal at Eldorado, and a Principal at Kennedy and Taylor Middle schools.
George attended
Hoffmantown Church from its inception until he was no longer able to. He was beloved by family and friends who will miss his wit, generosity, and kindness.
George is survived by his sons, Scott "Piper" Hudson of Reno and Kirk Hudson of Albuquerque; his sisters, Nan Bull and Sue Hallquist; and his grandchildren, Montgomery, Helen, Clare and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Marie Hudson; and his brothers, Jack Hudson and Tommy Hudson.
A Memorial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 2:30 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Manzano del Sol Village (c/o Mark Salcido 505-256-6254) where he happily spent his last several years of life and made many won
derful friends. Please visit our online guestbook for George at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019