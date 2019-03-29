Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George W. Schaer







George William



Schaer, age 92,



passed away



Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Haven after a brief illness. He was born in



Bridgeport June 10, 1926 to the late George and



Florence (Seeley) Schaer. He grew up in Stratford where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. In 1943 he enlisted in the Marines where he fought in the island hopping campaign of WWII with the Third Division, A Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines (the "lightning 9th") on Guam and Iwo Jima. He was wounded by a grenade blast during the battle on Iwo Jima, recovered and returned to combat where he distinguished himself as a rifleman, scout, and grenadier. His unit took Iwo's Airfield No. 2 and suffered devastating losses of their comrades.



He returned to Connecticut, and worked at Avco Lycoming in security



where he met and married the love of his life, Marian (Discepolo). He built their first house in Stratford before buying a piece of land in Monroe in1961, self-designing and building a home to raise his family. He retired in 1981 after 30 years with Avco, moving briefly to Florida before returning and settling in Clinton. He and Marian enjoyed years of traveling, especially to France, then frequent trips to visit his war buddy Ray Coon and his family (they referred to lovingly as their "Idaho Family"), his annual fishing trips with his brother and helping Marian with her quilt shows. It was in 2012 that his wife of 54 years lost her battle to cancer. A year later, after rehabilitating from a disabling illness, he decided to relocate to Santa Fe, NM, where he enjoyed the beauty and warmth of the Land of



Enchantment for several years until health issues forced him to return to Connecticut. He was residing in West Haven at the time of his passing.



In addition to his wife, George was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Bob Schaer, both formerly from Stratford. He is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Kristin



Schaer of West Haven, his daughter Karen S. Alderman and grandchildren Jeremy and Brittany Alderman of Clinton, his sister, Jean Haight of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nephew Glen Haight of Maine, who so thoughtfully honored George's USMC service and his unit's role in history; all the "Idaho Family" Mike, Dawny, Janice, Jo and the rest of the gang, and the VA's HBPC staff in New Mexico and VA HBPC staff in West Haven CT, for the expert care, thoughtfulness, comfort, and support.



Thank you to VA West Haven staff and clinicians on 1-6-E, ER, MICU, the Palliative Care team, and the love and expert care of the Extended Care/Hospice



staff on T3W in his final days.



Service and burial with military honors will be graveside at the Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the DAV (



www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2019

