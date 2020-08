Georgette ConderGeorgette Conder, 73, resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at French â€" University on Monday, August 10, 2020 and will be webcast on the French Funerals website. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit www.frenchfunerals.com to view service, sign an online guestbook, and read full obituary.