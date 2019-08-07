Georgette Martinez
Georgette M. Martinez,44, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30 at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her parents Jennie and Joe (Jr.) Martinez, her brother Marcos Martinez and two amazing daughters Breanna and Melissa Allen who are now 15 and 14. She graduated from West Mesa High School and worked most of her life in an Air Force Operations Support Squadron. Services will be held Thursday August 8th at 10:00 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 8321 Camino San Martin SW. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery,1900 Edith NE. Lunch will be provided by the family at 1:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 820 Broadway Blvd. SW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 7, 2019