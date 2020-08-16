Georgia Anne Rose







Georgia passed away August 9, 2020 at the age of 76 in a state of peace and loving kindness for all relatives and friends. She was born in Stillwater Oklahoma on October 25, 1943 to Dr. Ralph James Rose and Helen Bernice Rose. She is proceeded in death by her parents and two sons Greg Greenawalt and Taylor Greenawalt. Georgia is survived by her granddaughter Cassandra Greenawalt and an Uncle Troy Burchell, various cousins and friends. Georgia grew up in San Antonio Texas where her father was a physician and her mother was a nurse. She graduated from Alamo High School in 1961 and attended various colleges but her favorite was the University of Hawaii. George moved to Albuquerque in 1964 and worked in the hotel industry but most of her career was in the mortgage industry. She retired after 29 years in mortgage industry. She loved her pets, especially her beloved dog Chanel. They were best friends.



At Georgia's request, there will be no funeral services however friends and family will be notified at a later date for a gathering to celebrate her life. Please make a donation to Animal Humane or Women's Housing Coalition in remembrance of Georgia.





