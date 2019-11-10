Georgia Catasca
Georgia Catasca, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, grew up in Corrales and attended St. Vincent's Academy. After marrying Joe, they moved to Chicago where she supported Joe through dental school at the University of Chicago. She is formally recognized in a core dental school textbook she helped produce working as an assistant to the dental school dean.
After dental school, Georgia, Joe and Stephanie moved to Santa Fe where she appreciated and encouraged local art and culture as a docent at the International Folk Art Museum. She continued raising her three children, Stephanie and now John and Paul. She was a longtime and faithful member of San Ysidro Parish and served as a docent at Casa San Ysidro.
After moving to Corrales, Georgia created another beautiful home and garden, further cultivated being a gracious host and was very animated and excited when she hosted the Old Glass Club meetings.
Georgia Catasca lived life with a keen enjoyment, a joie de vivre. She loved travel, appreciating different cultures, communicating in foreign languages, shopping at local food and flea markets, reading widely about the places she visited, and always the gracious host, inviting guests to enjoy the experience. Her greatest joy, however, was being a mom and raising her three children. She was so proud of us. She always made birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter special and fun. She said she enjoyed seeing our smiles on Christmas morning as much as we enjoyed Christmas. She never lost her sense of wonder. Joie de vivre indeed!
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at San Ysidro Parish, 5015 Corrales Rd., Corrales. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Georgia at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019