Georgia Mae Coats
Age 65, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband David and son Christopher, sisters, Diana and Shirley, brother, Mark, many other relatives and friends. Visitation/Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:00 am - 11:00 /11:00 am â€" 1:00 pm. Services will be held at Strong-Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019