Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Mae Crabtree. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Mae Aguilar Crabtree







Georgia Mae Aguilar Crabtree, born Thursday, October 6, 1949, passed gently into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Georgia touched the lives of many people and was a bright light in a lot of dark places. She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Crabtree; son, James Crabtree; and grandson, James Crabtree. She loved all her family and friends deeply.



Georgia was a graduate of Manzano High School, a licensed cosmetologist, and was employed with Foley's department store for many years. She was a beloved member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.



A private, family service will be held in April and a public Memorial Service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Georgia at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Georgia Mae Aguilar CrabtreeGeorgia Mae Aguilar Crabtree, born Thursday, October 6, 1949, passed gently into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Georgia touched the lives of many people and was a bright light in a lot of dark places. She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Crabtree; son, James Crabtree; and grandson, James Crabtree. She loved all her family and friends deeply.Georgia was a graduate of Manzano High School, a licensed cosmetologist, and was employed with Foley's department store for many years. She was a beloved member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.A private, family service will be held in April and a public Memorial Service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Georgia at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close