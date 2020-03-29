Georgia Mae Aguilar Crabtree
Georgia Mae Aguilar Crabtree, born Thursday, October 6, 1949, passed gently into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Georgia touched the lives of many people and was a bright light in a lot of dark places. She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Crabtree; son, James Crabtree; and grandson, James Crabtree. She loved all her family and friends deeply.
Georgia was a graduate of Manzano High School, a licensed cosmetologist, and was employed with Foley's department store for many years. She was a beloved member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
A private, family service will be held in April and a public Memorial Service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 3100 Morris St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Georgia at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020