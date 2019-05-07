Georgina Garduno

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina Garduno.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Georgina Garduno



Georgina

Garduno was

born on February 22, 1948 in

Bernalillo. Our

Lord called her home to rest on April 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband

Bobby Aragon,

her parents

Ramon and Frances Garduno, brothers;

Tony, Lorenzo Garduno,

sisters; Helen Jaramillo,

Mary Lou Quintana,

and many nieces, nephews.

She is survived by her daughter Belinda Aragon, sisters; Magdalena (Maggie) Lucero, Sally Garduno, Alice Chavez, Diana,

Chavez, Lorraine Garduno, Lillian Garcia and husband Henry and



brother,

Raymond

Garduno and

wife Adella.

Georgina touched the lives of many people and will

be greatly

missed.

Rosary and

funeral Mass will be Wednesday

May 8, 2019 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo.

Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

The burial will be after

the mass at the Our Lady

Of Sorrows cemetery with

the reception to follow at

the Our Lady Of Sorrows

Social Center.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.