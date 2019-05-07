Georgina Garduno
Georgina
Garduno was
born on February 22, 1948 in
Bernalillo. Our
Lord called her home to rest on April 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband
Bobby Aragon,
her parents
Ramon and Frances Garduno, brothers;
Tony, Lorenzo Garduno,
sisters; Helen Jaramillo,
Mary Lou Quintana,
and many nieces, nephews.
She is survived by her daughter Belinda Aragon, sisters; Magdalena (Maggie) Lucero, Sally Garduno, Alice Chavez, Diana,
Chavez, Lorraine Garduno, Lillian Garcia and husband Henry and
brother,
Raymond
Garduno and
wife Adella.
Georgina touched the lives of many people and will
be greatly
missed.
Rosary and
funeral Mass will be Wednesday
May 8, 2019 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo.
Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass at 11:00 a.m.
The burial will be after
the mass at the Our Lady
Of Sorrows cemetery with
the reception to follow at
the Our Lady Of Sorrows
Social Center.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019