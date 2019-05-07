Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina Garduno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgina GardunoGeorginaGarduno wasborn on February 22, 1948 inBernalillo. OurLord called her home to rest on April 20, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husbandBobby Aragon,her parentsRamon and Frances Garduno, brothers;Tony, Lorenzo Garduno,sisters; Helen Jaramillo,Mary Lou Quintana,and many nieces, nephews.She is survived by her daughter Belinda Aragon, sisters; Magdalena (Maggie) Lucero, Sally Garduno, Alice Chavez, Diana,Chavez, Lorraine Garduno, Lillian Garcia and husband Henry andbrother,RaymondGarduno andwife Adella.Georgina touched the lives of many people and willbe greatlymissed.Rosary andfuneral Mass will be WednesdayMay 8, 2019 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church in Bernalillo.Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass at 11:00 a.m.The burial will be afterthe mass at the Our LadyOf Sorrows cemetery withthe reception to follow atthe Our Lady Of SorrowsSocial Center. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019

