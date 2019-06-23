Col. Gerald A. Lovett

Obituary
Col. Gerald A. Lovett



Col. Gerald A.

Lovett, US Army, Ret'd, 89, passed Monday, June 17, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dolores; daughter, Deborah Schneider and husband, Steve; son, Mark Lovett; grandchildren, Collin

Schneider and wife, Lacie, Kyle Schneider and

wife, Michelle, and

Crystal Church and

husband, John; great-grandchildren, John, Austin, and Jackson; and many other family and friends. A

Memorial Service will

be held Monday, July 8, 2019,

11:15 a.m. at

Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa

Fe, NM. Please

Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 30, 2019
