Col. Gerald A. Lovett
Col. Gerald A.
Lovett, US Army, Ret'd, 89, passed Monday, June 17, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dolores; daughter, Deborah Schneider and husband, Steve; son, Mark Lovett; grandchildren, Collin
Schneider and wife, Lacie, Kyle Schneider and
wife, Michelle, and
Crystal Church and
husband, John; great-grandchildren, John, Austin, and Jackson; and many other family and friends. A
Memorial Service will
be held Monday, July 8, 2019,
11:15 a.m. at
Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa
Fe, NM. Please
visit our online
guestbook for
Jerry at www.
FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 30, 2019