Gerald Albaum Ph.D.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Albaum Ph.D..

Gerald Albaum, PhD



Gerald (Jerry)

Albaum, PhD, of Albuquerque, passed away

on Saturday,

March 23, 2019 at

the age of 85. Jerry earned his

bachelor's degree at University of Washington and his doctorate at

the University

of Wisconsin. A beloved husband, father,

grandfather and great-

grandfather, Jerry also

was an award-winning professor at several universities throughout the U.S and internationally, most recently

serving as a respected research professor at the Anderson School of Management for the past 19 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of

64 years, Carol,

their three

children Marc,

Dan and Lisa, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your donation to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.