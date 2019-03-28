Gerald Albaum, PhD
|
Gerald (Jerry)
Albaum, PhD, of Albuquerque, passed away
on Saturday,
March 23, 2019 at
the age of 85. Jerry earned his
bachelor's degree at University of Washington and his doctorate at
the University
of Wisconsin. A beloved husband, father,
grandfather and great-
grandfather, Jerry also
was an award-winning professor at several universities throughout the U.S and internationally, most recently
serving as a respected research professor at the Anderson School of Management for the past 19 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of
64 years, Carol,
their three
children Marc,
Dan and Lisa, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your donation to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019