Gerald Albaum, PhD







Gerald (Jerry)



Albaum, PhD, of Albuquerque, passed away



on Saturday,



March 23, 2019 at



the age of 85. Jerry earned his



bachelor's degree at University of Washington and his doctorate at



the University



of Wisconsin. A beloved husband, father,



grandfather and great-



grandfather, Jerry also



was an award-winning professor at several universities throughout the U.S and internationally, most recently



serving as a respected research professor at the Anderson School of Management for the past 19 years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of



64 years, Carol,



their three



children Marc,



Dan and Lisa, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your donation to the .



