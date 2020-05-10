Gerald "Jerry" B. Brown, Sr.
Gerald "Jerry" B. Brown, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home in Elephant Butte, NM on May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eulalie, daughter Debora, son Bruce (Nelita). 6 Grandchildren. 4 great grandsons. No services are planned. Cremation handled by Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces. Getzcares.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.