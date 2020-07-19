Gerald D. Detwiler







Gerald D. Detwiler (Dave) beloved husband father grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in Rio Rancho on his 80th birthday. His final days were spent with family and friends at his bedside. To the end he was spunky honest and at peace with his family and life he led. Dave truly lived life to the fullest



Through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family eating donuts enjoying all things Western (especially John Wayne) and camping in his RV with his wife Carol. Many thanks to Hospice of New Mexico staff owners and dream team (Bev Dina Natalie Elizabeth and Corey) for the care and support that allowed Dave



to stay home peacefully and comfortably. Thanks also the Corrales SDA Church members for visits calls food prayers and so much more. In lieu of flowers family asks for donations to food banks, homeless shelters and Habitat for Humanity.





