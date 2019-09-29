Gerald (Jerry) F. Rudolfo
Gerald (Jerry) F. Rudolfo, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 following an illness.
Jerry was born in Omaha, NE and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1970. He later received his master's degree from Denver University. Jerry retired from Sandia National Laboratories after 35 years of service. He was an avid model railroader and enjoyed the weekly work sessions with his friends. He was a good and kind man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; Sebastino and Inez Rudolfo. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughters, Mary and April; three grandchildren, Aimee, Mia, and Leo; sister, Diane (Bob) Kabourek of Omaha, NE; and many cousins and friends.
The Rosary will be recited on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Place NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Please visit our online guestbook for Jerry at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019