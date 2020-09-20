Gerald Frazier

Gerald "Jerry" Frazier







Gerald "Jerry" Frazier was called to be with our Heavenly Father on June 21st, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.



Jerry was born on June 1st, 1950 to parents Robert and Evelyn Frazier. He was one of five children. He lived a short time in Iowa then came to New Mexico where he met and married the love of his life Emily. They had three children Jerry Jr, Andrew, and Wendy. Jerry was drawn to people and anything with an engine. He enjoyed racing automobiles, boating, riding motorcycles, and building classic cars including race cars and rat rods. Jerry owned and operated a salvage yard in Albuquerque for over 20 years. At his salvage yard he could fulfill his connection to people and automobiles. He was always willing to help anyone in need. His generous-loving heart and brave spirit will be missed dearly.



Jerry is preceded in death by the love of his life, Emily; son,



Andrew; father,



Robert; mother, Evelyn; two brothers, Ronnie and Danny; many nieces and friends that Jerry considered family.



Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Jr; daughter, Wendy; son in-law, Randall; two sisters, Joann and Donna; brother in-law, Charles; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and friends that Jerry considered family.



A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Dam Site Lodging located on NM-177 Truth or Consequences NM 87901 on Saturday September 26th, 2020 starting around 1:00 pm. For those unable to attend, questions or memories you would like to share please email



celebratingjerryfraz@gmail.com





