Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Grimm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Grimm







Former AFD Fire Chief, Gerald Grimm answered his last call on September 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 75 years old and surrounded by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Grimm; and his brother, Larry Grimm. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte. His children are Lori, Jason and his wife Nicole, Daryl, and Geraldine and her husband Gilbert. His grandchildren are Marisa, Alex, Caitlin, Malise, Kendal, Gemma, Isaac, Calvin, Kristen, Matthew, and Brandon. He is also survived by his cousin, Marlaine and husband, Warren.



Gerald served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army for three years before he began his career with AFD in 1968 and retired as Chief in 1989. He continued a career as Fire Chief in Texas City and La Marque, Texas from 1989 until 2019.



Services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. Pallbearers are the firefighter family. Honorary pallbearers are Marty De Lara, Michael Grimm, and Ken Schultz.



A celebration of life reception will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 â€" 5:00 p.m. at Emkin-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F Lowery, Texas City. Please visit our online guestbook for Gerald at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Gerald GrimmFormer AFD Fire Chief, Gerald Grimm answered his last call on September 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 75 years old and surrounded by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Grimm; and his brother, Larry Grimm. Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte. His children are Lori, Jason and his wife Nicole, Daryl, and Geraldine and her husband Gilbert. His grandchildren are Marisa, Alex, Caitlin, Malise, Kendal, Gemma, Isaac, Calvin, Kristen, Matthew, and Brandon. He is also survived by his cousin, Marlaine and husband, Warren.Gerald served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army for three years before he began his career with AFD in 1968 and retired as Chief in 1989. He continued a career as Fire Chief in Texas City and La Marque, Texas from 1989 until 2019.Services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. Pallbearers are the firefighter family. Honorary pallbearers are Marty De Lara, Michael Grimm, and Ken Schultz.A celebration of life reception will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 â€" 5:00 p.m. at Emkin-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F Lowery, Texas City. Please visit our online guestbook for Gerald at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close