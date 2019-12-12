Gerald L. Long
Gerald "Joe" Long, 77, USMC Lt. Col, went to heaven the Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. 1960 Sandia High Graduate, 1968 & 1978 UNM Graduate. Vietnam Medevac and US Presidential Helicopter Pilot, Physical Education and TVI Educator, Esteemed Post-Tension Ironworker Foreman- (Ironworkers 495), Intel Trainer. Forever honored, cherished and loved by his daughters, Denise and Kerry Long, grandchildren Trinton and Tamaryn Gonzales. Memorial service will be held Sat, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at UNM Alumni Chapel, Strong-Thorne Reception will follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019