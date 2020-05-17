Gerald Lee "Jerry" Peace







Gerald Lee



"Jerry" Peace



passed away on Saturday, April 25 in Garden Valley, Idaho after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born in Warren, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1954 to Thomas and Violet Peace. His family moved to Aztec, NM in 1959 and he graduated from Aztec High School in 1972 where he played football and was on the wrestling team. Jerry attended San Juan College in Farmington and NMSU in Las Cruces where he received a B. S. degree in Geology in 1977, while winning several academic awards. He then moved to Alaska and studied Geophysics at the University Of Alaska Fairbanks, receiving his M. S. Degree in 1979. Jerry worked several years doing surveys for minerals throughout North America.



He returned to NMSU in 1986 to study Environmental Engineering and received his M.S. Degree in 1988. He worked at Sandia National Lab until 2014 when he retired. While working at Sandia his research on landfill covers resulted in him achieving a Ph. D. in Environmental Engineering from NMSU in 2004.



Jerry fell in love with Idaho while working at a gold mine near Stanley in the 1980's and built a house in Garden Valley, moving there in 2017. Jerry is survived by his brothers Jeff and Jim and his sister Lorie, three nieces, three nephews, four great-nieces, four great-nephews and one great-great niece. Jerry was a very loving brother, uncle and great-uncle. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



If anyone has any special memories of Jerry if you would like to share please call his brother Jeff at



(505) 330-4937.





