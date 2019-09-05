Gerald "Jerry" Matthew Lowther
Gerald "Jerry" Matthew Lowther, 85, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, was called to his eternal resting place on August 30, 2019. He entered this world on February 26, 1934 in Clarksburg, WV, born to Matthew and Eula Lowther. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; and their seven children, Mark Lowther and wife, Lupe of Grants, Debbie Rodriguez and husband, David, Tim Lowther and wife, Claire, Cathy Lowther, Brenda Pohl and husband, Phil, Connie Hagengruber and husband, Mike, Dan Lowther and wife, Missy, and their families.
Jerry is most noted for his dedication to his faith and family. He never knew a stranger. He enjoyed all people and loved life.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, September 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m., with the Funeral Mass being celebrated at 10:30 a.m., both at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE, 87111. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. John XXIII Catholic Community or to Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation (Hospice), P.O. Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM 87125-6666 in honor of Gerald Lowther. For an extended obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Jerry at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 5, 2019